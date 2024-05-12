Sunday, May 12, 2024

16 killed in military junta airstrikes in Myanmar

  • Around 50 injured, including monks and local defense forces resisting the military junta
  • Most victims burned beyond recognition with death toll expected to rise
File photo: Smokes and fires from Thantlang, in Chin State, where over 160 buildings have been destroyed caused by shelling from Junta military troops on October 29, 2021 Photo: AFP
Update : 12 May 2024, 08:43 PM

At least 16 people lost their lives in a devastating airstrike conducted by the military junta in Myanmar, targeting a Buddhist monastery located in the Magwe region.

The attack resulted in approximately 50 others sustaining injuries, as reported by an eyewitness involved in the subsequent rescue efforts, as reported by DPA.

The airstrike occurred on Thursday shortly after a meeting concluded within the monastery premises in the Saw community.

Attendees included members of local defense forces, who are actively resisting the junta, along with several village chiefs from adjacent areas.

Tragically, most victims were burned beyond recognition, with the abbot of the monastery and multiple monks among those who perished.

Describing the magnitude of the attack, the eyewitness said, “The bomb was extremely powerful.” The death toll may rise.

Myanmar has been under the tight grip of the military generals since the coup in February 2021. Aerial assaults on civilian targets have become distressingly common, with the recent tragedy in Magwe region adding to the total number of atrocities.

The report also claims that such attacks have resulted in the deaths of 500 people, including children and elderly, between February 2021 and October 2023.

