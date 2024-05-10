Friday, May 10, 2024

Maldives says India has completed troop withdrawal

  • Pro-China President Mohamed Muizzu promised to downgrade ties with India
  • This geopolitical shift raises concerns about China’s influence in the Indian Ocean
File Photo: Indian Navy soldiers rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi, India on January 2, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Update : 10 May 2024, 04:54 PM

India withdrew its last remaining soldiers stationed in the Maldives on Friday to meet a deadline set by the archipelago nation’s government, an official at the Maldivian foreign ministry told AFP.

Pro-China President Mohamed Muizzu won office last year while campaigning on a promise to downgrade ties with India, and has since reoriented the strategically placed archipelago nation towards Beijing. 

After coming to power, he demanded the withdrawal of at least 88 Indian soldiers who had been stationed in the territory to assist with maritime patrols.

The third and final batch of 27 Indian troops left the archipelago on Friday, the official said, declining to be named as they were not authorized to speak to media.

They added that there was no public ceremony held to mark the end of the Indian military deployment. 

Both India and the Maldives struck a conciliatory note on Thursday, ahead of the withdrawal deadline.

Maldives Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer met his Indian counterpart during an official visit to New Delhi on Thursday, saying his trip marked a “new initiative of collaboration, symbolising enduring friendship and shared goals.”

