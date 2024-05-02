Thursday, May 02, 2024

Road collapse in China kills 48

Search efforts are underway despite bad weather a day after part of a road fell in China's Guangdong province

An aerial view of a collapsed section of a highway near Meizhou, in southern China’s Guangdong province on May 1, 2024. Photo: AFP
Update : 02 May 2024, 06:22 PM

The death toll from a highway collapse in China’s Guangdong province climbed to 48 people, state media said on Thursday, as rescue efforts continued.

Thirty people were wounded in the incident.

A section of the Meizhou-Dabu Expressway collapsed on Wednesday at 2:10am local time, triggered by heavy rain.

The 17.9-meter-long stretch of collapsed road caused 23 vehicles to plummet down the steep slope below, according to the Meizhou city government.

“As of 5:30am on (Thursday)... 36 people have died, and 30 people have been injured,” the state Xinhua news agency said, adding that the injuries were not life-threatening.

Rain hinders rescue

President Xi Jinping called on officials to “go all-out in on-site rescue work and treatment of the injured, and arrange for the management of risks and hidden dangers in a timely manner,” state broadcaster CCTV reported on Thursday.

The search operation has been complicated by steady rain, gravel and soil coming down at the accident site, putting rescue workers at risk, a fire department official told Chinese media.

CCTV footage showed excavators digging through the muddy hillside below the collapsed road as a crane lifted burnt and wrecked vehicles onto a lorry.

CCTV reported that around 500 people have been deployed to support the rescue efforts.

The provincial government has “mobilized elite specialized forces and gone all out to carry out... search and rescue,” Xinhua reported.

The southern province of Guangdong has witnessed a series of disasters due to extreme weather conditions in recent weeks.

Topics:

ChinaHighwaycollapse
