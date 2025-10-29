Thursday, October 30, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Sudan conflict deepens as paramilitary seizes Darfur, raising fears of national split

  • Over 14 million people displaced and 40,000 killed so far
  • Both sides use foreign fighters and drones from several nations
File image: Supporters of the Sudanese armed popular resistance, which backs the army, ride on trucks in Gedaref in eastern Sudan on March 3, 2024. Photo: AFP
Update : 29 Oct 2025, 06:58 PM

Sudan’s two-year war has reached a critical turning point after the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) seized full control of Darfur, ousting the army from its final stronghold in the region. The takeover of El-Fasher, North Darfur’s capital, has heightened concerns that the country could fragment, nearly 15 years after South Sudan’s independence.

Led by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, the RSF evolved from the Janjaweed militia, accused of atrocities during the early 2000s Darfur conflict that left about 300,000 dead and millions displaced. Originally backed by former ruler Omar al-Bashir, Hemedti built his power base through gold mining and regional alliances, deploying fighters to conflicts in Yemen and Libya with Gulf support, reports UNB citing AP.

The RSF has been accused of war crimes, including mass killings and sexual violence. Despite sanctions from the former US administration, Dagalo expanded his influence after Bashir’s fall in 2019, becoming a key player in Sudan’s turbulent politics.

His forces now control large swaths of western and central Sudan, while the army, led by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, remains entrenched in the east. Both sides have relied on foreign fighters and drone weaponry supplied by countries such as Turkey, Iran, China, and Russia.

The RSF’s capture of Darfur—Sudan’s vast western region—marks one of its biggest victories since the war began, deepening the humanitarian crisis that has already displaced more than 14 million people and killed over 40,000. Dagalo has since declared plans to form a rival government, signaling the possible breakup of Sudan if peace efforts fail.

Topics:

SudanSudan conflict
