Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Sri Lanka requires ETA for all short-stay visitors from Wednesday

As per reciprocal/bilateral arrangements, passport holders of Seychelles, Maldives and Singapore will be exempted from ETA fees

Photo: Collected
Update : 15 Oct 2025, 09:37 PM

All travellers, including those from Bangladesh, visiting Sri Lanka for short-stay purposes (tourism or business) are required to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) via the official website www.eta.gov.lk with effect from Wednesday.

As per reciprocal/bilateral arrangements, passport holders of Seychelles, Maldives and Singapore will be exempted from ETA fees for tourism purposes, according to a notification issued by the Sri Lankan government.

Passport holders of China, India, Russia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Japan will also be eligible to obtain the ETA free of charge for tourism purposes, as per the existing regulations.

The stipulated fee will be applicable to passport holders from all other countries and to those applying ETA under business category.

A visa fee will be applicable for all Business Visa applicants from all countries.

Topics:

TourismSri Lanka
Read More

Sri Lanka’s most-wanted man arrested in Indonesia

Ex-president’s arrest sparks corruption debate in Sri Lanka

Former presidents back Sri Lanka's jailed ex-leader

UN rights chief asks Sri Lanka to prosecute war crimes

Sri Lanka ex-ministers jailed up to 25 years for corruption

Sri Lanka: How period poverty keeps girls out of school

Latest News

BNP to sign national July charter with note of dissents, says Salahuddin

Gangachara bans cattle slaughter without clearance to curb anthrax

Bagerhat farmers expect bumper winter vegetable harvest

UNFPS-EU hand over medical supplies to prevent maternal deaths among Rohingya

July Charter signing to be an occasion of national celebrations, hopes Prof Yunus

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x