Sri Lanka requires ETA for all short-stay visitors from Wednesday

All travellers, including those from Bangladesh, visiting Sri Lanka for short-stay purposes (tourism or business) are required to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) via the official website www.eta.gov.lk with effect from Wednesday.

As per reciprocal/bilateral arrangements, passport holders of Seychelles, Maldives and Singapore will be exempted from ETA fees for tourism purposes, according to a notification issued by the Sri Lankan government.

Passport holders of China, India, Russia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Japan will also be eligible to obtain the ETA free of charge for tourism purposes, as per the existing regulations.

The stipulated fee will be applicable to passport holders from all other countries and to those applying ETA under business category.

A visa fee will be applicable for all Business Visa applicants from all countries.