World Health Summit 2025 concludes with calls for peace, equity, and investment in women’s health

A $300 million investment in women’s health research could yield an economic return of $13 billion

Photo: Courtesy
Update : 15 Oct 2025, 06:48 PM

The World Health Summit (WHS) 2025 concluded in Berlin on Tuesday evening with strong calls from global leaders to strengthen the link between peace and health and to prioritize investments in women’s health as a driver of global prosperity.

The three-day summit brought together more than 4,000 participants on-site in Berlin and over 40,000 online from 144 countries, including ministers, scientists, civil society leaders, and private sector representatives.

Peace and health: A shared responsibility

Health ministers from Ukraine, Indonesia, and Sierra Leone called for renewed attention to the devastating health impacts of armed conflicts.

They warned that ongoing wars are not only destroying health systems but also eroding trust and stability.

“Resilience for us is not just about endurance – it’s about growth,” said Edem Adamanov, Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine.
“Despite the war, Ukraine’s health system keeps moving forward, proving that recovery can start even in the darkest times.”

Since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine, the World Health Organization (WHO) has verified more than 2,600 attacks on healthcare facilities.

Sierra Leone’s Health Minister Austin Demby added: “Health is a major tool for peace — investing in health is investing in peace.”

Women’s health as global wealth

The Summit’s final keynote session highlighted the urgent need to invest in women’s health as both a moral and economic imperative.

“Women’s health is both a measure and a driver of collective progress,” said Dr. Diene Keita, Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).
“While women represent half the world’s population, their health remains chronically underfunded and underprioritized.”

Despite recent increases in funding, less than 1% of global research and development focuses on female-specific conditions beyond cancer.

For women of reproductive age in low- and middle-income countries, the burden of benign gynecologic diseases now surpasses that of malaria, tuberculosis, and HIV combined.

According to estimates shared at the Summit, an investment of $300 million in women’s health research could yield an economic return of $13 billion.

Speakers urged for catalytic capital, innovative financing, and stronger health systems to close the gender health gap.

Building a new global health architecture

“The World Health Summit 2025 has shown what is possible when diverse voices come together with a shared purpose,” said Carsten Schicker, CEO of the World Health Summit.
“This must be the starting point for building a more inclusive, resilient, and cooperative global health architecture.”

This year’s Summit featured over 400 speakers, including 23 ministers from 18 countries, reaffirming its role as a central platform for shaping global health policy.

Next stop: Nairobi 2026

In a symbolic handover, Prof Balvir Singh Tomar, chancellor of NIMS University and international president of the WHS Regional Meeting 2025, passed the baton to Prof Lukoye Atwoli, dean of the Medical College at Aga Khan University, East Africa.

The next WHS Regional Meeting will be hosted in Nairobi, Kenya, from April 27–29, 2026, focusing on Africa’s regional health priorities.

“As the WHS Regional Meeting baton moves from New Delhi to Nairobi, we at the Aga Khan University are honored to convene leaders and innovators to ensure Africa’s perspectives shape the global health agenda,” said Prof Atwoli.

The next global World Health Summit will take place October 11–13, 2026, again in Berlin.

Founded in 2009 and organized by Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, the World Health Summit serves as a leading platform for collaboration between politics, science, business, and civil society to drive progress toward equitable global health.

