Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

WHO calls for urgent focus on brain health

  • Structural and social barriers hinder access to proper treatment
  • Low-income nations have far fewer neurologists than rich ones
Photo: Collected
Update : 14 Oct 2025, 06:21 PM

The World Health Organization called Tuesday for urgently scaling up care for neurological conditions, which impact more than three billion people globally, insisting many could be prevented or treated with the right services.

Neurological conditions affect more than 40% of the global population, while disorders claim more than 11 million lives each year, the WHO said.

The top 10 neurological conditions contributing to death and disability include stroke, migraine, Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, meningitis, and idiopathic epilepsy, according to the latest numbers, from 2021.

But structural, financial and social barriers are hindering progress against such conditions, while widespread prejudice and misconceptions are preventing people from seeking treatment, the UN health agency warned.

“WHO is calling for urgent, evidence-based and coordinated global action to prioritise brain health and expand neurological care,” it said.

Only 63 countries have a national policy on neurological disorders, while only 34 report having dedicated funding.

“With more than one in three people in the world living with conditions affecting their brain we must do all we can to improve the health care they need,” said WHO assistant director-general Jeremy Farrar.

“Many of these neurological conditions can be prevented or effectively treated, yet services remain out of reach for most -- especially in rural and underserved areas, where people too often face stigma, social exclusion and financial hardship.”

The WHO report found that low-income countries have more than 80 times fewer neurologists than high-income nations.

“This shortage means that for many patients, timely diagnosis, treatment, and ongoing care are simply out of reach,” it warned.

The WHO said chronic underfunding of research, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, was hampering the creation of effective policies on neurological disorders.

The Geneva-based agency said only 46 countries offered carer services and just 44 had legal protections for carers -- resulting in informal carers having no recognition or means of support.

“Without action, the burden of neurological disorders will continue to rise,” said the WHO.

It urged countries to make the topic a priority through sustained investment, and to expand access to care, promote brain health and strengthen monitoring to help improve decision-making.

Topics:

HealthbrainWorld Health Organisation (WHO)
Read More

HIV-prevention drug to be available for $40 a year from 2027

Is the United Nations still fit for purpose?

WHO sees no autism links to Tylenol, vaccines

Study: 60,000 Europeans died from heat during 2024 summer

India health alert after 'brain-eating' amoeba rise

Trump pulls US from World Health pandemic reforms

Latest News

'Preventing half of all cancers is possible, if we act on what we already know'

DU to observe mourning day on Wednesday

Al-Arafah Islami Bank holds training on leadership dev in branch mgt

Idcol resumes financing for solar irrigation pumps

Dengue: 5 deaths, 841 fresh cases overnight

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x