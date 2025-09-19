US again vetoes UN Security Council Gaza ceasefire call

The United States on Thursday once again wielded its veto to block a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, shielding its ally Israel from diplomatic pressure.

The other 14 Council members voted in favour of the resolution, which was initiated in August following the UN’s official declaration of famine after nearly two years of Israel’s war on Hamas in the Palestinian territory.

The vote came as Israeli tanks and warplanes pounded Gaza City in a new ground offensive, forcing Palestinians to flee south.

According to the resolution text seen by AFP, it demanded “an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza respected by all parties,” as well as the immediate and unconditional release of hostages.

The United States has repeatedly rejected such resolutions, most recently in June when it vetoed a similar measure to back Israel.

“Let this resolution send a clear message, a message that the Security Council is not turning its back on starving civilians, on the hostages and the demand for a ceasefire,” Denmark’s UN ambassador Christina Lassen said ahead of the vote.

She warned that “a generation risks being lost not only to war but to hunger and despair,” as Israel expanded its military operations in Gaza City, “further deepening the suffering of civilians as a result.”

“It is this catastrophic situation, this humanitarian and human failure that has compelled us to act today,” Lassen added.

Pakistan’s ambassador Asim Ahmad described the US veto as a “dark moment in this chamber.”

“The world is watching. The cries of children should pierce our hearts,” he said.

'Genocide' accusation

The previous US veto had already triggered an unusual show of anger from the 14 other members of the Council, who have grown increasingly frustrated at their inability to pressure Israel to end the suffering in Gaza.

On Tuesday, a UN-mandated international investigative commission, in its first independent analysis, accused Israel of committing “genocide” in Gaza since October 2023, with the intent to “destroy” the Palestinians.

The issue is expected to take centre stage at next week’s annual UN summit in New York.

Israeli ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, condemned the resolution, arguing that “for some members of the Council, this is a performance. For Israel, this is a daily reality. The proposal was presented without condemnation of Hamas, without condemnation of the October 7 massacre.”

Danon clashed repeatedly with Algeria’s ambassador Amar Bendjama, who said: “Palestinian people, forgive us because this Council could not save your children. Our sincere efforts, shattered against the wall of rejection.”