Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

OpenAI to introduce separate rules for users under 18

  • Sexually explicit content will be blocked for underage users
  • ChatGPT will avoid flirting or suicide discussions with minors
File image. Photo: Pexels
Update : 17 Sep 2025, 09:10 PM

OpenAI has announced new age-based restrictions for ChatGPT users. The system will identify users under 18 and adjust the way it responds to them.

The decision comes after a lawsuit in the United States involving the suicide of a 16-year-old boy. The family alleges that after months of chatting with ChatGPT, the teenager decided to end his life. They claim the AI even provided guidance on how to commit suicide and helped draft a farewell letter, reports The Guardian.

In a blog post, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said: Teenagers need stronger protections. That’s why we are prioritizing safety over privacy.

Key points of the new policy:

  1. Sexually explicit content will be completely blocked for users under 18.
  2. ChatGPT will not engage in flirting or any discussion about suicide with minors.
  3. If a user shows signs of suicidal intent, the system may alert parents or, in emergencies, notify relevant authorities.
  4. New technology will be used to estimate users’ ages. In case of uncertainty, users will be assumed to be under 18, and in some cases, ID verification may be required.

Altman added: “We will continue to treat adults as adults. They may engage in flirty conversations if they wish, but ChatGPT will never provide instructions on suicide. Such topics will only be allowed in fictional or creative writing contexts.”

OpenAI also admitted that after long interactions involving thousands of messages, the system can sometimes bypass its own safeguards. Stronger safety measures are now being introduced to address this issue.

Topics:

PrivacySuicideRulesSexually HarassedChatGPT
Read More

Do students who use ChatGPT learn less?

ChatGPT adds shopping help, intensifying Google rivalry

Copyright questions loom as ChatGPT's Ghibli-style images go viral

Generative AI rivals racing to the future

Musk launches ‘scary smart’ AI chatbot

US Election 2024: ChatGPT makes bizarre predictions

Latest News

Foreign adviser: No one can prevent protests

Syria working with US on security understandings with Israel

Iran eyes positive response from European powers to IAEA agreement

Eurovision: Countries that’ll boycott if Israel competes

Pre-litigation mediation launches in 12 districts, including Sylhet

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x