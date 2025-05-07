Wednesday, May 07, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

China concerned by India strikes on Pakistan, urges restraint

China calls on both India and Pakistan to prioritize peace and stability

Paramilitary soldiers inspect the damaged building of the Government Health and Educational Complex after Indian strikes in Muridke, about 30 kilometres from Lahore, on May 7, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 07 May 2025, 10:09 AM

China on Wednesday expressed regret and concern over Indian strikes on Pakistan, urging both sides to show restraint in response to a major escalation between its nuclear-armed neighbours.

India and Pakistan exchanged heavy artillery along their contested frontier on Wednesday, after New Delhi launched missile strikes on its arch-rival.

Pakistan said Indian strikes had killed at least eight people, and India said Pakistani artillery fire had killed three civilians along the de facto border in contested Kashmir.

China, which shares land borders with both countries and is a close ally of Pakistan, said it expressed "regret over India's military action this morning" and said it was "concerned about the current developments".

"India and Pakistan are neighbours that cannot be moved apart, and they are also China's neighbours," a foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

"China opposes all forms of terrorism," they said.

"We call on both India and Pakistan to prioritize peace and stability, remain calm and restrained and avoid taking actions that further complicate the situation," the spokesperson added.

Topics:

ChinaKashmir disputeIndia-Pakistan Relations
Read More

Security source: 3 Indian fighter jets crash on home territory, cause unknown

Official: At least eight killed, 29 injured in shelling in Indian border town

Official: 8 civilians killed in Indian strikes on Pakistan

Trump hopes India-Pakistan clashes end 'very quickly'

Restaurant fire in northeast China kills 22

Indian, Pakistani troops exchange fire in Kashmir

Latest News

Dhaka air turns unhealthy again Wednesday morning

3 killed as microbus crashes into stationary dump truck

Security source: 3 Indian fighter jets crash on home territory, cause unknown

Where are the government-supplied LPG cylinders going?

Official: At least eight killed, 29 injured in shelling in Indian border town

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x