I look at the sky

And see the vastness of the blue

Stretching out to mystery,

And wish my dreams had wings

Like those of a hawk

To circle the sky keenly

In search of a good opportunity

From a limited space below

Because things often hide in plain sight.

If they could find one,

They would swoop to grab it

Under the blue canopy

Containing rafts of suspended vapor,

And end up in an amazing place

Where buds bloom.