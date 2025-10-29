Bangladeshi tennis coaches making their mark in China

When Bangladeshi tennis coach Sukumar Roy first arrived in China in 2005, few could have imagined that his journey would spark an entirely new employment avenue for Bangladeshis. Two decades on, nearly 50 Bangladeshi coaches are now working across China — earning handsome salaries and respect as skilled tennis trainers in a country where the sport has exploded in popularity.

The story began with a chance meeting between Sukumar and Nurul Islam, a naval officer posted at the Bangladesh Embassy in Beijing. At the Chittagong Club, Nurul learned of Sukumar’s ambition to coach abroad. Months later, Sukumar received an offer from Potter’s Wheel Academy in Beijing. He impressed at the interview and secured the job — effectively opening the door for dozens of other Bangladeshi coaches who would later follow his lead.

From struggle to success

The early years were far from easy. “Language was the first challenge,” Sukumar recalled from Beijing. “Everything was new — the culture, the expectations. But we adapted, learned Chinese, completed international coaching courses, and proved ourselves.”

He began at the Potter’s Wheel Academy, which houses 30 courts and trains more than 450 players aged 5 to 20. Today, Sukumar works at Rambo Garden Academy, where he earns $10,000 a month — a far cry from the $500 he started with. “It’s been a long journey,” he smiled.

Building a reputation

Former national player Akhtar Hossain, certified by both ITF and PTI, was among the first to follow. After a brief trial at Potter’s Wheel, he secured a permanent role and now coaches at a club in Beijing’s Chaoyang District. “Chinese academies value dedication and professionalism,” Akhtar said. “They invest heavily in tennis, and our work is recognized. Competing alongside European coaches has made us stronger.”

Akhtar’s experience includes a stint at the Justine Henin Academy, where he once coached rising Chinese star Zheng Qinwen, now ranked world no. 4. “She was gifted from an early age,” he recalled. “I coached her for two years, took her to the U.S. for junior tournaments like the Orange Bowl and Eddie Herr — she did brilliantly. To see her succeed today fills me with pride.”

Families in the game

The trend has drawn entire families into China’s tennis scene. Shariful Islam, another BKSP graduate, now coaches in Shanghai alongside his wife Akhy Khatun, a former national footballer. “Our players are performing well in international youth tournaments,” Shariful said. “We constantly update our methods — you have to, if you want to survive here.”

China’s tennis boom

The transformation of Chinese tennis traces back to Li Na’s historic French Open triumph, which inspired a national obsession. “Li Na’s victory changed everything,” said Sukumar. “Parents began investing heavily. A one-hour lesson can cost 10,000 taka. Academies now partner with U.S. and European universities, creating real career paths for players.”

Much like how Siddikur Rahman inspired golf’s rise in Bangladesh, Li Na’s success ushered in a new era for Chinese tennis — one that now benefits from the expertise of Bangladeshi coaches.

Women leading too

Bangladeshi women are also making their mark. Ruma, a former national champion and BKSP graduate, coaches in Shanghai, while Safina Shah Laksmi has been in Shenzhen for six years, working alongside her husband Naimul Islam Amiu. “At first, I was nervous,” Safina admitted. “But once I adjusted, I realized that if you follow the system and know your craft, success will come. Now I coach both girls and boys.”

Pride and regret

Despite their success abroad, many coaches feel a deep longing for home. “When I travel with Chinese players and see other national flags at tournaments, I wish Bangladesh’s flag were there too,” said Akhtar.

Sukumar echoed the sentiment: “We’d love to bring our experience back home. With the right facilities, we could help raise the standard of tennis in Bangladesh.”

Ishtiaque Ahmed Karen, general secretary of the Bangladesh Tennis Federation, acknowledged the reality. “Building a career in tennis here is difficult,” he said. “But hearing about so many Bangladeshi coaches excelling in China makes us proud. We’ve started approving private academies and issuing NOCs for coaches going abroad. It’s a win for everyone — they gain experience, and they represent Bangladesh.”

Exporting expertise

In a country where tennis remains confined to a small, affluent circle, domestic opportunities for coaches are limited. Yet abroad, Bangladeshi trainers have turned their skill into a successful export.

Through hard work, discipline, and expertise, they’ve earned not only financial success but also built a new bridge of sporting recognition between Bangladesh and China — proving that even from a country with modest tennis traditions, excellence can travel far.