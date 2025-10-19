Sunday, October 19, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Canada's Fernandez beats Valentova to win Japan Open

It was the fifth title of the 23-year-old Fernandez's career

Photo: Courtesy
Update : 19 Oct 2025, 01:16 PM

Canada's Leylah Fernandez won her second title of the year after beating Czech teenager Tereza Valentova 6-0, 5-7, 6-3 in the Japan Open final on Sunday.

Fernandez, the world number 27, followed up her victory at the DC Open in Washington in July with another tournament win after seeing off qualifier Valentova in Osaka.

It was the fifth title of the 23-year-old Fernandez's career and the first time she has won twice in the same year.

Fernandez, playing with heavy strapping on her right thigh, cruised to the first set against her 18-year-old opponent, who is ranked 78 in the world and was appearing in her first WTA final.

Valentova looked shell-shocked at the changeover before the second set but she came out swinging and levelled the match.

Fernandez regained the upper hand in the third set, sealing victory when her opponent hit a service return into the net.

The Japan Open's top seed, former world number one Naomi Osaka, pulled out ahead of her quarter-final after failing to recover from a leg injury.

Fernandez will compete in next week's Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, where she will face fellow Canadian Victoria Mboko in the opening round.

Read More

Messi bags hat-trick as Inter roar into playoffs with 5-2 win over Nashville

Kane strikes again as Bayern beat Dortmund to stay clear in Bundesliga

Arsenal edge Fulham to go top, City ride on Haaland's brace

Inter top of Serie A after win at Roma and Napoli slip

Araujo strikes late as Barca snatch win over Girona

Miraz elated to end losing streak in ODI format

Latest News

Dhaka Metro extends operation hours by one hour

EC Anwarul assures February polls will proceed smoothly

Protesters out in force for anti-Trump 'No Kings' rallies across US

Smoke still billowing from cargo village at Dhaka Airport 23 hours after fire

SC to hear state plea against HC's condemned cells ruling Oct 28

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x