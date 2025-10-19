Canada's Fernandez beats Valentova to win Japan Open

Canada's Leylah Fernandez won her second title of the year after beating Czech teenager Tereza Valentova 6-0, 5-7, 6-3 in the Japan Open final on Sunday.

Fernandez, the world number 27, followed up her victory at the DC Open in Washington in July with another tournament win after seeing off qualifier Valentova in Osaka.

It was the fifth title of the 23-year-old Fernandez's career and the first time she has won twice in the same year.

Fernandez, playing with heavy strapping on her right thigh, cruised to the first set against her 18-year-old opponent, who is ranked 78 in the world and was appearing in her first WTA final.

Valentova looked shell-shocked at the changeover before the second set but she came out swinging and levelled the match.

Fernandez regained the upper hand in the third set, sealing victory when her opponent hit a service return into the net.

The Japan Open's top seed, former world number one Naomi Osaka, pulled out ahead of her quarter-final after failing to recover from a leg injury.

Fernandez will compete in next week's Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, where she will face fellow Canadian Victoria Mboko in the opening round.