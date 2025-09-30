Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Alcaraz beats Fritz in Tokyo for eighth title of season

The Spaniard has struggled with an ankle injury this week in Tokyo but he was still too hot for the rest of the competition to handle

Update : 30 Sep 2025, 05:06 PM

World number one Carlos Alcaraz won his eighth title of a sensational season after beating American Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4 in the Japan Open final on Tuesday.

The Spaniard has struggled with an ankle injury this week in Tokyo but he was still too hot for the rest of the competition to handle, including world number five Fritz.

The US Open champion gave another breathtaking display of power and athleticism to lift the trophy in his first appearance in Japan.

He clinched victory with a cleverly disguised drop shot before strolling to the net to give Fritz a warm embrace.

It was the Spaniard's ninth straight final and his 10th of the season overall.

No man since his legendary countryman Rafael Nadal in 2017 had reached 10 finals in a season.

The win gave Alcaraz a measure of revenge after losing to Fritz for the first time at the Laver Cup in San Francisco two weeks ago.

Alcaraz squandered several chances to break Fritz in the first set but he made the breakthrough in the ninth game.

That left the Spaniard serving for the set, and he sealed the deal when Fritz dumped a return into the net.

Alcaraz kept his foot on the gas and broke his opponent to start the second set.

He broke him again to take a 4-1 lead and continued to punish Fritz with a series of brutal forehands.

Fritz hit back for his first break of the match but it was too little, too late as Alcaraz clinched the championship on his next service game.

Fritz was looking to capture his third title of the season after wins at Stuttgart and Eastbourne.

The American won the Japan Open title in 2022.

Both Alcaraz and Fritz are in the draw for the Shanghai Masters this week.

 

Carlos Alcaraz
