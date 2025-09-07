Sunday, September 07, 2025

Sabalenka: Controlling emotions behind US Open triumph

Aryna Sabalenka credited her new-found mental approach on Saturday after producing a controlled performance to power to victory at the US Open

Aryna Sabalenka Photo: US Open's facebook page
Update : 07 Sep 2025, 02:49 PM

Aryna Sabalenka credited her new-found mental approach on Saturday after producing a controlled performance to power to victory at the US Open.

The 27-year-old world number one from Belarus defeated American eighth seed Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) to retain her US Open crown and capture a fourth career Grand Slam title.

Sabalenka said afterwards that her victory came after defeats in the Australian and French Open finals this season prompted her to rethink how she approached major finals.

"After the Australian Open, I thought that the right way would be just to forget it and move on, but then the same thing happened at the French Open," she said. 

"So after the French Open I figured that, 'Okay, maybe it's time for me to sit back and to look at those finals and to maybe learn something,' because I didn't want it to happen again and again and again."

A holiday in Mykonos, where she read the self-help memoir "Into the Magic Shop" by neurosurgeon James Doty, provided a lightbulb moment.

"Reading that book, I realized a lot of things," she said. "That book really helped me to stay focused and to focus on the right things on important points.

"I was just thinking that why would I let my emotions to take control over me in those two finals? I thought that, okay, if I made it to the final, it means that I'm going to win it."

Approaching Saturday's final Sabalenka said she had been determined to keep her temperament in check.

"I'm not going to let (my emotions) take control over me, and doesn't matter what happens in the match," said Sabalenka, who arrived for her press conference clutching an open bottle of champagne.

Sabalenka greeted victory by collapsing to the baseline, an expression of joy mixed with relief. The Belarusian said Saturday's win had carried extra meaning given two previous defeats in Grand Slams this year.

"This one felt different," she said. "You know, this one felt like I had to overcome a lot of things to get this one.

"I knew that with the hard work we put in, like, I deserved to have a Grand Slam title this season. To bring the fight and be able to handle my emotions the way I did in this final, it means a lot. I'm super proud right now of myself."

Sabalenka meanwhile paid tribute to her late father, Sergey, who died from meningitis in 2019 at the age of 43.

"When he passed away, you know, I was very depressed. It was a tough moment for me, for my family," Sabalenka said.

"But in that moment, I decided to take it as motivation, to put our family name in the history. I want to believe, and I think I feel his protection from up there, and I know that he became my power."

Topics:

TennisUS OpenUS Open TennisAryna Sabalenka
