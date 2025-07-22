Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Alcaraz withdraws from Toronto event for Wimbledon recovery

Alcaraz has withdrawn from next week's ATP Canadian Open to recover from Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz
Update : 22 Jul 2025, 07:37 PM

World No 2 Carlos Alcaraz, a five-time Grand Slam singles champion, has withdrawn from next week's Association of Tennis Professionals Canadian Open in Toronto to recover from Wimbledon, organizers said Monday.

The 22-year old Spaniard lost to top-ranked Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon final earlier this month in a bid for his third consecutive crown in the grass-court classic.

"I'm really sad to have to miss the National Bank Open in Toronto," Alcaraz said in a statement. 

"I tried my best to be ready for the tournament as it's one I really enjoy playing, but it comes just too soon for me as I recover after Wimbledon. I wish the event well and look forward to being back on the Canadian courts next year."

Alcaraz had his best Canada run in 2023, falling to American Tommy Paul in the quarter-finals.

"It's disappointing to lose a player of Carlos' quality, as we know our fans were looking forward to watching him," tournament director Karl Hale said.

"Although he has been on the scene for a while, he's still at the beginning of his career and there will be plenty of opportunities for Canadians to see him again in the future."

American Sebastian Korda, the world No 33 struggling with a leg injury, and Poland's 38th-ranked Hubert Hurkacz, fighting a knee injury, have also withdrawn.

Topics:

TennisWimbledonATPCarlos AlcarazJannik Sinner
Read More

Jabeur announces break from tennis to rediscover joy of living

Sabalenka pulls out of WTA Montreal event

Sinner eyes golden era after Wimbledon glory

Alcaraz will use Sinner rivalry to reach new heights

Jannik Sinner: Quiet man of tennis basks in the limelight

Paris pain inspired Sinner's Wimbledon triumph against Alcaraz

Latest News

Nahid: Govt inaction let Milestone crisis spiral out of control

ISPR: Army probing unwanted incident during Milestone rescue operation

Jamaat says Awami League exploiting Uttara jet crash, vows resistance

US announces leaving UN cultural body Unesco

IIX, Brac EPL Investments to develop Orange Bonds, Sukuk in Bangladesh

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x