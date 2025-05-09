Swiatek makes fast start at Italian Open

Iga Swiatek dismissed Elisabetta Cocciaretto in just 52 minutes as she opened her account at the Italian Open Thursday.

World No 2 Swiatek came to Italy on the back of a demoralising straight-sets defeat to Coco Gauff in the semi-finals of the Madrid Open.

But the 23-year old Pole dropped just a single game in winning 6-1, 6-0 against Italian Cocciaretto to move onto a third-round meeting with American Danielle Collins.

"I felt like the ball was kind of listening to me and I had full control over the match, so it's always pretty comfortable to play a match like that," Swiatek said.

"You just need to continue the work you've been doing and not expect that it's going to happen more often."

Swiatek is a three-time winner of the Italian Open and is using the clay court tournament as a key step towards her defence of her French Open title, but she is yet to win a competition this season.

In another second-round match, former world No 1 Naomi Osaka came from behind to overcome lucky loser Viktorija Golubic 2-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Sixth seed Jasmine Paolini, cheered on by her home crowd, was a comfortable 6-4, 6-3 winner against Lulu Sun of New Zealand and will face Ons Jabeur in round three after the Tunisian benefited from a walkover against Petra Kvitova.

American third seed Jessica Pegula eased into the third round with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over compatriot Ashlyn Krueger.

She will next face Elise Mertens after the 25th seed Belgian beat Suzan Lamens in three sets.

Australian Open champion Madison Keys of the USA also progressed following a 7-6 (7/4), 6-1 win against France's Varvara Gracheva.

Madrid Open semi-finalist Elina Svitolina got underway with a win as she bested Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4, 7-6 (7/2).

Men's world No 1 Jannik Sinner will make his return to competition after a three-month doping ban by facing Mariano Navone Saturday after the Argentinian beat Federico Cina 6-3, 6-3 Thursday.

Elsewhere in the men's draw, Hungarian Fabian Marozsan eliminated up-and-coming Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca in straight sets.

Since earning his first Tour-level title in Buenos Aires in February, 18-year old Fonseca has struggled on the red dirt in Europe with early exits at the Madrid Open and the challenger event in Estoril.

Italian showman Fabio Fognini bowed out of his home Masters event for the final time as the 37-year old went down 6-2, 6-3 to Briton Jacob Fearnley.