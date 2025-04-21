Monday, April 21, 2025

Sabalenka to face Ostapenko in Stuttgart final

Sabalenka will be hoping to finally break through in Stuttgart, where she lost 3 consecutive finals between 2021 and 2023

Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka in action at the Stuttgart Open
Update : 21 Apr 2025, 02:59 AM

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka will face Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in the final of the Stuttgart Open Women’s Tennis Association event Monday after beating Jasmine Paolini in straight sets Sunday.

The top seed did not drop a set in the 7-5, 6-4 victory, but was forced to fight against the Italian as she reached the final at Stuttgart for the fourth time.

After winning the first set, Sabalenka found herself three games down in the second, but dragged herself back to 3-3. 

She only dropped one more game in the set as she overcame Paolini, ranked sixth in the world and seeded fifth in Stuttgart, to reach the final. 

Winners of the Stuttgart Open also receive a Porsche from the event sponsors.

Sabalenka said her opponent in the final was "playing great tennis", but added "I'm going to fight for this beautiful car behind me.

"Please, please, I beg you - I need this car."

Sabalenka will be hoping to finally break through in Stuttgart, where she lost three consecutive finals between 2021 and 2023. 

The Belarusian can take inspiration that Iga Swiatek, who twice beat her in the final, has already been sent packing from the tournament. 

Asked if this was the year she could break through, Sabalenka was confident, saying in her previous final appearances "I played the world No 1. 

"So I became the world No 1. Hopefully this helps me somehow."

The 26-year old, a three-time Grand Slam winner, will take on Ostapenko after the latter cruised through her semi-final against Ekaterina Alexandrova in straight sets earlier Sunday.

World No 24 Ostapenko won 6-4, 6-4 to make her first final since she won the French Open in 2017.

"I always knew my game was there", Ostapenko said after making the 24th final of her career. 

"I always believed in myself and that's the most important thing. I believe I can beat everyone".

Ostapenko made the semi-finals after an impressive, three-set win over world No 2 Swiatek, who boasted an 11-1 record on the Stuttgart clay before her elimination Saturday.

Now considered more of a doubles specialist, this is Ostapenko's second singles final of the season after the Qatar Open in February, where she lost to American Amanda Anisimova.

The defeat means Alexandrova's underdog run in Stuttgart came to an end.

The Russian, ranked 22nd in the world, arrived in the semis after beating American world No 3 Jessica Pegula and rising teenage star Mirra Andreeva, both in straight sets. 

Ostapenko's win means she now holds a 6-5 record in 11 career meetings with Alexandrova.

Topics:

TennisWTAJelena OstapenkoAryna SabalenkaIga Swiatek
