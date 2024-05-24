Saturday, May 25, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Djokovic falls to Machac in Geneva semis before French Open

Djokovic, 37, took a wild card to the Swiss clay-court tournament in a bid to reverse an alarming dip in form ahead of Roland Garros where the 24-time Grand Slam champion has won 3 times

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic shakes hands after his match
Update : 25 May 2024, 06:44 AM

World No 1 Novak Djokovic fell to 44th-ranked Czech Tomas Machac, 6-4, 0-6, 6-1, in the semi-finals in Geneva Friday ahead of his French Open title defence.

Djokovic, 37, took a wild card to the Swiss clay-court tournament in a bid to reverse an alarming dip in form ahead of Roland Garros where the 24-time Grand Slam champion has won three times.

"I have no reaction right now, I just fought for every ball," said 23-year old Machac.

"When you play against Novak you just hope. You just try to play your best and see what it looks like."

Djokovic, bidding to reach his first final of the season, received a medical timeout at the end of the first set. 

The Serb will head to Roland Garros where he faces Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the first round having won no titles this year.

Machac, competing in his maiden tour-level semi-final, rallied from a break down in the first set and after failing to win a game in the second powered back in the third set.

"I'm looking forward to playing in a final for the first time," said Machac who will face two-time champion Casper Ruud or Italian Flavio Cobolli in the title match Saturday.

Ruud, the world No 7, was the runner-up in the last two French Open finals, including a defeat to Djokovic last year.

Topics:

TennisNovak DjokovicFrench OpenRoland GarrosCasper Ruud
Read More

Agassi to replace McEnroe as Laver Cup captain

Djokovic celebrates 37th birthday with 1,100th win

Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title

Swiatek staying humble for French Open after third Rome title

Djokovic suffers shock third-round exit at Rome Open

Nadal eyes French Open despite Rome exit as Djokovic laughs off bottle drama

Latest News

India's massive election faces heatwave challenge in penultimate phase

After World Court ruling, Palestinians want action not words

Deep depression likely to intensify further in Bay

Dhaka’s air quality 3rd worst in the world Saturday morning

Aziz Khan named next chair of Unicef International Council

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x