Djokovic struck with bottle from stands after winning Rome opener

Djokovic was left crouched on the ground in pain as the bottle hit him on the back of the head as he was signing autographs for fans while he exited the center court

Serbia's Novak Djokovic signs autographs for fans after winning Friday’s round of 64 match against France's Corentin Moutet at the Rome Open Photo: Reuters
Update : 12 May 2024, 12:29 AM

Novak Djokovic was left in agony after being struck with a hard plastic water bottle as he left the court following his 6-3, 6-1 win over France's Corentin Moutet at the Rome Open which advanced him to the third round Friday.

World No 1 Djokovic was left crouched on the ground in pain as the bottle hit him on the back of the head as he was signing autographs for fans while he exited the center court at Foro Italico.

Djokovic was then led from the arena on foot by security staff who covered the 24-time Grand Slam winner while he made his way into the bowels of the stands.

In a video of the incident published by Italian media it is not clear whether the hard reusable bottle was launched deliberately from the stands or fell accidentally onto Djokovic's head.

Tournament organizers did not respond to Agence France Presse's request for an update on Djokovic's condition, but should he be OK he will face Chile's Alejandro Tabilo next as the Serb warms up for the French Open with a great chance to add to his array of titles at Foro Italico, where only Rafael Nadal has won more with 10.

The top seed, who turns 37 a few days before Roland Garros gets underway later this month, easily won his first match since losing to Casper Ruud in the semi-finals at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Djokovic has made no secret in the past that he loves playing in Italy and with a clutch of big names either out injured or struggling he will fancy his chances of a record-extending 41st Masters 1000 crown.

The Rome tournament, which runs until May 19, is missing two of its biggest stars with Italian world No 2 Jannik Sinner and third-ranked Carlos Alcaraz both withdrawing from the men's draw before the start.

One of Djokovic's potential final threats, third seed Alexander Zverev, breezed into the third round with a 6-0, 6-4 win over Australia's Aleksandar Vukic.

And it was similar story for Djokovic, who after briefly being bamboozled by flamboyant Moutet's array of shots slowly eased into gear, rattling off seven games in a row from 3-1 down in the first set to take control of the match.

Moutet briefly brought a smile to Djokovic and the crowd's faces when his phone went off in the middle of an absorbing opening game of the second set, which lasted nine minutes and saw the Frenchman save four break points before giving way and allowing Djokovic to cruise to victory.

Rafael NadalNovak DjokovicCarlos AlcarazJannik Sinner
