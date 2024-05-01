Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
Nadal bids farewell to Madrid after defeat by Lehecka

Nadal fell 7-5 6-4 to Lehecka in the 4th round of the Madrid Open

Spain's Rafael Nadal gestures after losing against Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka in Tuesday’s Madrid Open round of 16 match Photo: AFP
Update : 01 May 2024, 04:07 PM

Twenty-two time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal fell 7-5 6-4 to Czech Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round of the Madrid Open Tuesday, marking his final appearance at a tournament he has won five times.

In just over two hours, a feisty Lehecka thwarted Nadal's hopes of reaching his 100th Masters 1000 quarter-final after a fairytale run in only his second tournament since January as the Spaniard struggled with injury.

Nadal has said he expects to retire after the 2024 season.

"I'm happy. It was a very special week for me, very positive in every way. I was able to play again on a court that has given me a lot, also on an emotional level," the 37-year old Nadal said in an on-court interview in front of an emotional crowd.

"It has been unforgettable, and I can only say 'thank you'. It has been an incredible journey. It's very difficult, but life and my body have been sending signals to me for a long time.

"I have been fortunate to turn my passion into my job. I am privileged," he said before organizers honoured him with a trophy and unfurled banners paying tribute to his five Madrid titles.

With the score level at 5-5 in the first set, 30th seed Lehecka broke serve and then held his own to take the lead.

Breaking again in the first game of the second set, the 22-year old secured the win to reach the quarter-finals, where he will face Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev Thursday.

"It's amazing. For me to share the court with such a legendary player is a dream come true. I always wished to have this happen. I'm very grateful to achieve such a big moment," Lehecka said.

"All the best to Rafa. It's kind of bittersweet to have such a nice win in front of all these people cheering for him. The energy was amazing, it was like I was in another universe. This was something I've never experienced before in my life on a tennis court."

