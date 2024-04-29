Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Battling Nadal beats Cachin to reach Madrid Open fourth round

Nadal survived a second set wobble to defeat Cachin 6-1 6-7 (5) 6-3 in the Madrid Open 3rd round

Spain's Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Argentina's Pedro Cachin during the third round of the Madrid Open Monday Photo: AFP
Update : 30 Apr 2024, 12:18 AM

Rafael Nadal survived a second set wobble to defeat Pedro Cachin 6-1 6-7 (5) 6-3 in the Madrid Open third round Monday.

Nadal, who beat 10th seed Alex de Minaur in the second round, held his nerve as he was tested by the 91st-ranked Argentine, who won his maiden Association of Tennis Professionals title at the 2023 Swiss Open.

"Some moments good, some moments not good, but I found a way," the 37-year old Nadal said.

Cachin struggled against his powerful forehand in the first set as the Spaniard broke twice to take a 5-1 lead before the match was temporarily paused with a spectator feeling unwell.

When play resumed, the five-time Madrid champion broke again to win the set.

Cachin started the second on a better note, taking a 4-1 lead helped by some fine cross-court backhands and, though Nadal broke twice to make it 5-5, he claimed the set in the tiebreak.

Both players broke early in the third, which stood at 2-2, but local favorite Nadal then broke twice more to emerge as the winner with the fans giving him a standing ovation.

"Day by day...playing in front of this crowd means everything to me," said the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

Nadal next faces Czech Jiri Lehecka, who beat Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro 6-4 7-6 (7) to reach the fourth round.

Topics:

TennisATP TourRafael NadalATPMadrid Open
Read More

Nadal bids farewell to Madrid after defeat by Lehecka

Bangladeshi tennis referee Mashfia achieves white badge

Nadal gains De Minaur revenge in Madrid

Nadal begins Madrid farewell with victory

Nadal seeding for French Open not being considered

Nadal to play for Team Europe at Laver Cup

Latest News

DB detains Milton Samadder

Khaleda Zia taken to Evercare Hospital for check-up

BJP invites Awami League to observe national polls situation in India

Saima Wazed calls for collaborative health leadership in South-East Asia

Man dies of suspected heatstroke on train at Kamalapur station

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x