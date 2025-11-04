Dhaka all set to host Teer 24th Asian Archery Championships 2025

Dhaka is ready to welcome the Teer 24th Asian Archery Championships 2025, to be held from November 8–14 at the Bangladesh Army Stadium and National Stadium. A total of 209 archers from 30 countries will compete across 10 medal events in the Recurve and Compound categories. Among them, 119 are male and 90 are female participants. All competitors will be accommodated at Hotel InterContinental Dhaka, the official hospitality partner of the Championships.

Alongside the competition, Dhaka will also host the World Archery Asia Congress 2025 and Elections on November 8. Representatives from 32 countries are expected to attend the congress, where Mr. Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapol, Member of the Bangladesh Archery Federation (BAF) and First (Senior) Vice President of World Archery Asia, is contesting for the President’s position.

The details were announced at a press conference held on November 4 at Hotel InterContinental. The event was attended by Dr. Md. Mokhles Ur Rahman, President of BAF and Senior Secretary; Tanvir Ahmed, General Secretary; Mr. Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapol, Chairman of the Local Organising Committee; Mr. Zafar Uddin Siddique, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) of City Group; and Mr. Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director of Hotel InterContinental.

Dr. Mokhles Ur Rahman expressed optimism about Bangladesh’s growing stature in global archery. He said, “If Mr. Chapol is elected President, the Asian Archery headquarters will move from South Korea to Bangladesh for the next four years. We are grateful to the government and our sponsors for their strong support.”

Mr. Chapol highlighted the efforts behind hosting the event, noting that Bangladesh beat China in the bidding process held in Bangkok in 2023. “India withdrew, and despite China being a strong contender, we won by 14–10 votes,” he said. Special arrangements, including Visa on Arrival and incentives, are being made for delegations from Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen.

General Secretary Tanvir Ahmed termed the event a historic milestone for Bangladesh, adding, “An event of this magnitude has never been held here before. It’s a moment of pride for our nation.”

City Group’s Zafar Uddin Siddique reaffirmed the company’s commitment to the “Teer Go for Gold” initiative, saying, “We believe our archers will continue to make Bangladesh proud.”

Hotel InterContinental’s Managing Director Mahbubur Rahman added, “We are honoured to host the athletes and ensure their stay in Bangladesh is memorable.”