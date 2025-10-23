Thursday, October 23, 2025

Bangladesh kabaddi team win historic bronze in Asian Youth Games 2025

This was Bangladesh’s second medal in the meet

Photo: Courtesy
Update : 23 Oct 2025, 04:15 PM

The Bangladesh U-18 Boys Kabaddi Team made a significant impact at the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Bahrain by clinching their first-ever bronze medal in the tournament's history.

This was Bangladesh’s second medal in the meet. The girls' kabaddi team had earlier secured the first medal, also a bronze, on Tuesday.

In their last match at Isa Sports City, the Bangladesh Boys Kabaddi Team defeated hosts Bahrain by a huge margin of 106-17 points. With this victory, Bangladesh secured third place among the seven teams participating in the Kabaddi discipline. Mohammad Rais Hasan Sarower, the Bangladesh Ambassador to Bahrain, was present to support the team.

The Bangladesh kabaddi boys had a tough start in the tournament. After losing to finalist India in the first match, they bounced back by defeating the other finalist, Iran, in the second match. The red-green representatives won their second consecutive victory by defeating Sri Lanka. They fell short of the final race after losing to Thailand by a narrow margin. Winning against Pakistan and Bahrain in the last two matches was not enough to reach the final.

The Asian Youth Games returned with this 3rd edition after a 12-year gap since the 2013 edition held in Nanjing, the People’s Republic of China. The continental event is the third edition of the Asian Youth Games and is scheduled from October 22 to 31, although some events got underway on October 19.

Topics:

SportsKabaddiBangladesh kabaddi
