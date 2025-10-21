Bangladesh U-18 girls make history with maiden Asian Youth Games medal

Bangladesh U-18 girls’ kabaddi team made history by winning the country’s first-ever medal at the Asian Youth Games. The young girls secured bronze after defeating Sri Lanka in a thrilling match at the Isa Sports City in Bahrain.

Bangladesh led 25–18 in the first half, maintaining a seven-point advantage. Despite a close second half where both teams scored 22 points each, Bangladesh held on to claim a 47–40 victory. The final whistle sparked joyous celebrations among the players, marking a proud moment for the nation.

Previously, Bangladesh had participated in the first two editions of the Games without a medal. This time, the kabaddi girls ended that wait in style. Competing alongside India, Iran, Sri Lanka, and Thailand, Bangladesh sealed their place among the top four, ensuring a bronze medal — a remarkable milestone in the country’s sporting history.