Monday, October 13, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Bangladesh taekwondo team gets Korean coach

Bangladesh Taekwondo Federation has appointed experienced Korean poomsae coach Jun Gyu Choi for the national taekwondo team

Korean poomsae coach Jun Gyu Choi arrived in Dhaka Sunday night. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 13 Oct 2025, 09:05 PM

Bangladesh Taekwondo Federation has appointed experienced Korean poomsae coach Jun Gyu Choi for the national taekwondo team ahead for the team’s two upcoming international events -- 14th South Asian Games (SA Games) and 20th Asian Games.

The new coach arrived in Dhaka from South Korea Sunday last night. He was warmly welcomed by officials of the Taekwondo Federation at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. 

Taekwondo Federation vice president Hasanuzzaman Khan Bablu, its members Arif Rabbani, Nurul Islam and Mariam Begum and coaches Nirmal Chowdhury, Md. Kamruzzaman Chanchal, Abdur Rahman and Md. Korban Ali were present there.

The Bangladesh Taekwondo team is currently in a residential training camp at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan. The players have been taking preparation for two major international competitions  -- the 14th South Asian Games in Pakistan and 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The federation was feeling the need for an experienced foreign coach to ensure good results in these two important games.

The federation has initially signed a four-month contract with Joon Gyu Choi. He will serve as coach until January 31 next year. The contract may be extended based on his performance.

Jun Gyu Choi is a highly accomplished Taekwondo master with extensive experience as both an athlete and a coach. He has achieved significant success in various national and international Taekwondo competitions.

The Bangladesh Taekwondo Federation believes that under this world-class coach, Bangladeshi taekwondo players would have the opportunity to prepare themselves and be able to represent the country in the international arena.

The federation is hopeful that Jun Gyu Choi's participation will play an important role in elevating the organization to international standard.

Topics:

TaekwondoBangladesh taekwondoBangladesh Sports
