Olympic champion Evenepoel pulls out of Tour de France

Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel pulled out during Saturday's stage 14, a gruelling climb of the Tourmalet mountain in the Pyrenees

Remco Evenepoel
Update : 19 Jul 2025, 08:35 PM

Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel pulled out of the Tour de France during Saturday's stage 14, a gruelling climb of the Tourmalet mountain in the Pyrenees.

The double Olympic champion was third in the overall standings and had won stage five in the 21-stage race, but appeared exhausted after Friday's uphill time trial.

The Soudal Quick-Step rider won both the Olympic road race and time trial gold in Paris, shortly after finishing third at the 2024 Tour de France and claimed the best young rider's white jersey.

But an accident in Brussels in December involving a postal delivery van scuppered the 25-year old's preparation for this year's Tour.

The opening stages were contested near the Belgian border, but Evenepoel lost a minute of the first day after being caught in a cross wind split.

This tactical error deprived him of a golden chance of taking the leader's yellow jersey in the first week, where he would pulverise the field on a 33km time trial.

The team will now base its attention around fellow Belgian rider Tim Merlier, who has already won two sprint stages on this Tour.

Topics:

OlympicsSportscyclingOlympic GamesTour de France
