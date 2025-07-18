Usyk claims age won't matter in Dubois bout

Oleksandr Usyk has slammed claims that his age could be the decisive factor in Saturday's undisputed world heavyweight title clash with Daniel Dubois.

Reigning WBA, WBO and WBC champion Usyk is 38, 11 years older than IBF belt holder Dubois.

That significant disparity has sparked suggestions the Ukrainian will struggle to go the distance against his 27-year old British rival in the clash at Wembley.

But Usyk strongly disagreed with that assessment when asked if he might be vulnerable because of the age gap.

"It's your opinion? Maybe, I don't know. I not feel (rattled)," Usyk told reporters Thursday.

"Listen, I respect this guy, this young guy. This guy is motivated but I am too. I am not an old guy. 38 is not old, you know? We will see Saturday."

The pair are meeting for the second time, with Usyk having claimed a ninth-round stoppage victory in Poland in 2023.

Yet to lose in 23 professional fights, Usyk is hoping to become an undisputed champion for the third time.

Dubois has won his three fights since losing to Usyk, including a victory over compatriot Anthony Joshua at Wembley in September.

Lennox Lewis was the last Briton to hold undisputed status in the heavyweight division in 1999.

For Dubois to match that feat, the Londoner must dispatch accusations of mental fragility.

Usyk's manager Egis Klimas said Dubois was the "same guy" as two years ago and still had "weakness" in his mind.

That prompted the Briton's trainer Don Charles to say Klimas must have been asleep.

"While I was asleep, Usyk beat Tyson Fury twice," Klimas said.

The Ukrainian clinched victory against Fury in May 2024 before defeating the “Gypsy King” again in December.

But Dubois is determined to make history by silencing the doubters with a shock win against Usyk.

"Right now I just want to get it on, I'm going to write my own script. They have their own script, I am going to write my own and win these belts and be the man," said Dubois, who has 21 knockouts in 22 victories with just two defeats on his record.

"I've prepared right. I'm just on a different level now, I'm ready to come through whatever I need to Saturday and get all them belts. I am chasing glory and I am chasing greatness.

"This is history-making and I have just got to do a real demolition job. I'm hungry and ready for it."

Before Dubois left the press conference, he fielded a question about an alleged bet of $500,000 placed on Usyk to win by multiple-weight world champion Canelo Alvarez.

"It don't mean nothing to me. He is going to lose his money, I am just focused now," he said.

"I know what I've got to do. I am a young lion and I just need to take over, be the man and execute him."