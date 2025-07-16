E-sports get as official 'sport' recognition 

Electronic Sports (e-sports) has been given official recognition as a 'sport' in Bangladesh.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has granted this recognition to e-Sports in accordance with sections 2(2) and 6 of the National Sports Council Act-2018. The announcement was welcomed by the country's gaming and e-sports community.

The announcement was made in a letter signed by Faisal Raihan, Senior Assistant Secretary, Sports Branch-1, Ministry of Youth and Sports, on Monday last (July 14).

However, even though the government has recognized e-sports, a four-member committee has been formed to determine its governance and policies. This committee will submit a report within the next twenty one working days.

The committee has been convened by Dr. Md. Saiful Islam, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports. A representative of the rank of Joint Secretary of the Information and Communication Technology Department, a professor at the Institute of Information Technology, Dhaka University, will be a member and the director (sports) of the National Sports Council, who will serve as the member secretary.



This committee will prepare a draft policy in consultation with all concerned in accordance with the guidelines of the International Olympic Committee. It'll also consider the opinions of the IT Department and related laws, rules and government regulations. If necessary, it can also take help from experts.

Experts say that recognizing e-sports as a sport will provide government support to youth involved in the sector and create opportunities to participate at the international level.