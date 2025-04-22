Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Biles, Duplantis voted best sportspersons at Laureus Awards

Yamal won the Breakthrough of the Year award while Real Madrid took the team award

US gymnast Simone Biles poses with the Sportswoman of the Year trophy during the 26th Laureus World Sports Awards gala in Madrid Monday Photo: AFP
Update : 22 Apr 2025, 05:27 AM

American gymnast Simone Biles, voted Sportswoman of the Year at the Laureus Sport Awards ceremony in Madrid, said she remained uncertain about whether she would compete at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The 28-year old, a seven-time Olympic champion, won three gold medals in Paris last year, making a thrilling return to the Olympic stage after a long mental health break.

"I'm really enjoying my time off before I decide if I want to go back to the gym and compete," she said at Monday's ceremony.

"A lot of people think it's just a one-year commitment but it truly is the four years leading up to the Olympics.

"It's in LA it's back in the States, which is so exciting. But if I'm going to compete again, I'm not so sure. 

"But I will be at the Olympics, whether it's on the floor or in the stands."

Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis, the double Olympic champion and world record holder, was named Sportsman of the Year.

Duplantis, 25, took the award ahead of tennis great Novak Djokovic, Formula One world champion Max Verstappen and French swimmer Leon Marchand. 

"The Laureus Awards are the ultimate awards that we athletes want to win," he said. 

"I know because this is the fourth time I have been nominated - and that proves it's harder to win a Laureus than an Olympic gold medal."

He follows four-time winner Usain Bolt as the second representative from track and field to win the award.

Another gymnast, Rebeca Andrade, won the Comeback of the Year award after winning gold in the floor at the Paris Games. 

Barcelona's Spanish football prodigy Lamine Yamal, who had an exceptional first full season for club and country, winning Euro 2024 with Spain at just 17, won the Breakthrough of the Year award.

Real Madrid, who won their 15th Champions League and LaLiga, took the team award.

Rafael Nadal, who retired from tennis last November at the age of 38, was given a Sports Icon award and surfer Kelly Slater a Lifetime Achievement award.

Awards

Best Sportswoman: Simone Biles

Best Sportsman: Armand Duplantis

Best Comeback: Rebeca Andrade

Best Breakthrough: Lamine Yamal

Best Team: Real Madrid

Sports Icon: Rafael Nadal

Lifetime Achievement: Kelly Slater

