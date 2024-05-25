Utshob becomes first Bangladeshi boxer to win WBC belt

Dancing in the ring with floating gestures and lightening jabs and punches, Utshob Ahmed defeated Indian boxer Mazhar Hussain to become the first Bangladeshi to clinch the World Boxing Council Asia Silver Super Flyweight title Saturday night.

The bout between Utshob and Mazhar was the most significant event of the Beximco Xcel Boxing Championship 3.0 at Hotel InterContinental Dhaka, overshadowing the one in which Sura Krishna Chakma took part.

It was the last fight of the night held under WBC’s supervision as 19-year old Utshob was up for the prestigious WBC belt for which legends like Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson once fought as well.

The Bangladeshi youngster had eight professional bouts and won them all since making his debut two years ago, but the latest one surpassed all his previous records.

In the sixth round, the rising boxing star from Rajshahi threw a successful cross punch on the opponent that was delightful to see, earning claps and applause from the jam-packed audience.

Utshob seemed to have known his fate after the end of the eight-round battle, cheering even before the final verdict.

Earlier a total of 11 bouts took place in this year’s boxing championship series event featuring boxers from France, Iran, India, Tanzania and China.