Sunday, May 26, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Utshob becomes first Bangladeshi boxer to win WBC belt

Utshob Ahmed defeated Indian boxer Mazhar Hussain to become the 1st Bangladeshi to clinch the World Boxing Council Asia Silver Super Flyweight title Saturday night

Bangladesh’s Utshob Ahmed celebrates after beating India’s Mazhar Hussain in Saturday’s bout at the Beximco Xcel Boxing Championship 3.0 at Hotel InterContinental Dhaka Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 26 May 2024, 12:16 AM

Dancing in the ring with floating gestures and lightening jabs and punches, Utshob Ahmed defeated Indian boxer Mazhar Hussain to become the first Bangladeshi to clinch the World Boxing Council Asia Silver Super Flyweight title Saturday night.

The bout between Utshob and Mazhar was the most significant event of the Beximco Xcel Boxing Championship 3.0 at Hotel InterContinental Dhaka, overshadowing the one in which Sura Krishna Chakma took part.

It was the last fight of the night held under WBC’s supervision as 19-year old Utshob was up for the prestigious WBC belt for which legends like Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson once fought as well.

Utshob started off cool headed before bringing down Mazhar on the floor after successive punches and crosses within 2 minutes of the opening round Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune

The Bangladeshi youngster had eight professional bouts and won them all since making his debut two years ago, but the latest one surpassed all his previous records.

In the sixth round, the rising boxing star from Rajshahi threw a successful cross punch on the opponent that was delightful to see, earning claps and applause from the jam-packed audience.

Utshob seemed to have known his fate after the end of the eight-round battle, cheering even before the final verdict.

With the historic title winning campaign, Utshob maintained 100% winning record in the professional boxing arena, which is 9 out of 9 Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune

Earlier a total of 11 bouts took place in this year’s boxing championship series event featuring boxers from France, Iran, India, Tanzania and China.

Topics:

BoxingSportsBangladesh boxingSura Krishna ChakmaBangladesh Boxing Foundation
Read More

Sura Krishna concedes first ever defeat in pro career

Sri Lanka T20 league to go ahead despite match-fixing allegation

WBC Belt Fight comes to Bangladesh Saturday

Usyk beats Fury to become undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion

Paris garbage collectors strike months before Olympics

Walton-BSPA Sports Carnival to begin Tuesday

Latest News

Cyclone Remal: Chittagong Port Authority issues alert 3

Fire at entertainment venue kills at least 24 people in western India

Chuadanga records highest temperature at 41.7°C amid cyclone Remal formation

KSRM introduces pension scheme for its personnel

Man Utd stun Man City for 13th FA Cup title

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x