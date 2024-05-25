Sura Krishna concedes first ever defeat in pro career

Bangladesh’s boxing superstar Sura Krishna Chakma conceded the first ever defeat of his six-year professional boxing career after losing to Chinese boxer Biao Liu in the Beximco Xcel Boxing Championship 3.0 at Hotel InterContinental Dhaka Saturday.

ABF super lightweight intercontinental champion Sura Krishna had won all his eight previous fights in pro boxing scenario since his debut in 2018.

He began the year with a knock-off victory over Thai boxer Sornram Sopakul in Thailand before beating India’s Sandeep Kumar in an eight-round battle at the "Path to Glory: Hustle in Dhaka Square".

Deadly Chinese boxer Biao beat Sura Krishna in a six-round bout of the lightweight category.