Saturday, May 25, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Korea, Japan and Uganda set for debut in Bangabandhu Cup Kabaddi

The 8-day long tournament will be held at Mirpur Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium

Mashrafe bin Mortaza speaks during the press conference of the Bangabandhu Cup International Kabaddi in Dhaka Friday
Update : 24 May 2024, 11:14 PM

Giants South Korea along with Japan and Uganda are going to take part in the Bangabandhu Cup International Kabaddi Tournament for the first time as its fourth edition is all set to get underway in Dhaka Sunday with the participation of 12 countries.

Nepal, Sri Lanka, Iraq, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Poland and Kenya are among other participants who are expected to face stiff contest against hosts and three-time champions Bangladesh.

South Korea are likely to give the home side a hard challenge to retain the title this time around as they had bitter experience of losing to the Koreans at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.

Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, president of Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation and Inspector General of Bangladesh Police, said at a press conference that their efforts to develop kabaddi through various programs and make the national sport popular in the world landscape are going on.

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, the whip of the national parliament and the former captain of the Bangladesh national team, said increasing the value of kabaddi is not a one-day task.

He pledged to try his best to serve the game and expand it.

The eight-day long tournament will be held at Mirpur Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium.

Topics:

KabaddiMashrafe Bin MortazaBangladesh kabaddiChowdhury Abdullah Al MamunBangabandhu Cup Int'l Kabaddi
Read More

Mashrafe takes break from BPL

Mashrafe: Not an ideal situation to play BPL

Shahadat, Najibullah lead Chattogram to win against Sylhet

Mashrafe to lead Sylhet Strikers in BPL

The man behind reformation of Bangladesh sports

Sports arena pays tribute to NSC’s first secretary Anisur

Latest News

India's massive election faces heatwave challenge in penultimate phase

After World Court ruling, Palestinians want action not words

Deep depression likely to intensify further in Bay

Dhaka’s air quality 3rd worst in the world Saturday morning

Aziz Khan named next chair of Unicef International Council

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x