Walton-BSPA Sports Carnival to begin Tuesday

The 100 or so BSPA members will take part in 10 events – carrom singles and doubles, table tennis singles and doubles, chess, shooting, archery, swimming, call bridge and 29 - across 7 disciplines

The press conference of the sports carnival was held in Dhaka Sunday where BSPA president Rejwan uj Zaman Rajib, Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC.’s senior executive director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Don and senior deputy executive director Rabiul Islam Milton were present, among others
Update : 12 May 2024, 09:03 PM

The Walton-BSPA Sports Carnival 2024 will get underway this Tuesday in Dhaka with the participation of Bangladesh Sports Press Association members.

BSPA has been holding the sports carnival since the last 10 years, and the country’s electronics giant Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC. was the sponsor for seven of those years.

The 100 or so BSPA members will take part in 10 events – carrom singles and doubles, table tennis singles and doubles, chess, shooting, archery, swimming, call bridge and 29 - across seven disciplines.

All the games will take place at Bangabandhu National Stadium and its adjacent venues.

The press conference of the sports carnival was held in the capital Sunday where BSPA president Rejwan uj Zaman Rajib, Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC.’s senior executive director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Don and senior deputy executive director Rabiul Islam Milton were present, among others. 

