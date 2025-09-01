Monday, September 01, 2025

Hero Men's Asia Cup Hockey 2025

Bangladesh go down 5-1 to South Korea

Bangladesh suffered a 5-1 goals defeat five-time champions South Korea in their last group B match of the eight-team Men's Asia Cup Hockey held in Bihar, India Monday

An action from the match Photo: BHF
Update : 01 Sep 2025, 06:13 PM

Bangladesh suffered a 5-1 goals defeat five-time champions South Korea in their last group B match of the eight-team Men's Asia Cup Hockey held at Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir, India Monday.

The first quarter saw South Korea take a 2-0 lead. Dain Son scored two goals in the ninth and 11th minutes. Korea added two more goals in the second quarter when Seungwoo Lee and Seyong Oh one goal each in the 16th and 22nd minutes respectively.

Shobuj, however, pulled one back for Bangladesh converting a penalty corner in the 22nd minute.

Bangladesh offered strong resistance as they did not allow South Korea to increase the margin in the third quarter.

Jihun Yang, however, sealed the victory scoring the fifth goal for South Korea in the 60th minute of the match.

With the defeat, Bangladesh, eliminated from the tournament race to finish third position in the group B with three points and will play fifth to eighth place-deciding match scheduled to be held on September 4 at the same venue.

Earlier, Bangladesh went down to a 4-1 goals lose to Malaysia in their group opening match and beat Chinese Taipei by 8-3 goals in the second match.

Topics:

HockeyBangladesh HockeyBangladesh hockey teamHockey Asia Cup
