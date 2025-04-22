Bangladesh beat Thailand to reach AHF Cup semi-finals

Bangladesh hockey team maintained the winning run in the Men's AHF Cup 2025 as they beat Thailand 2-1 in their third Pool B match held in Jakarta, Indonesia Tuesday.

Player of the match Ashraful Islam gave Bangladesh the lead off a penalty corner in the 23rd minute before Kraiwich levelled the margin in the 29th minute. Arshad Hossain sealed victory from a field goal in the 34th minute.

Earlier, Bangladesh got off to a flying start in the tournament beating Kyrgyzstan 5-1 before edging past hosts Indonesia 3-2 in the second game.

Bangladesh, who won the AHF Cup title in the last four editions - 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2022, will play their last group match against Sri Lanka Wednesday.

The AHF Cup serves as the qualification tournament for the Asia Cup.