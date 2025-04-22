Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Bangladesh beat Thailand to reach AHF Cup semi-finals

Earlier, Bangladesh got off to a flying start in the tournament beating Kyrgyzstan 5-1 before edging past hosts Indonesia 3-2

Ashraful Islam receives the player of the match award following Bangladesh’s victory over Thailand in the AHF Cup in Jakarta Tuesday
Update : 22 Apr 2025, 11:25 PM

Bangladesh hockey team maintained the winning run in the Men's AHF Cup 2025 as they beat Thailand 2-1 in their third Pool B match held in Jakarta, Indonesia Tuesday.

Player of the match Ashraful Islam gave Bangladesh the lead off a penalty corner in the 23rd minute before Kraiwich levelled the margin in the 29th minute. Arshad Hossain sealed victory from a field goal in the 34th minute. 

Earlier, Bangladesh got off to a flying start in the tournament beating Kyrgyzstan 5-1 before edging past hosts Indonesia 3-2 in the second game. 

Bangladesh, who won the AHF Cup title in the last four editions - 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2022, will play their last group match against Sri Lanka Wednesday. 

The AHF Cup serves as the qualification tournament for the Asia Cup.

Topics:

HockeySportsBangladesh HockeyBangladesh hockey teamBangladesh Sports
Read More

Kabaddi women beat Nepal in Kathmandu

John Cena wins record-breaking 17th World Title at WrestleMania

Peninsula Premier League 2025 held in Chittagong

Bangladesh qualify for World Bridge Championships

American gymnast Jake Islam set to switch allegiance to Bangladesh

Racer Purny makes circuit track debut as first Bangladeshi woman

Latest News

Ronaldo hunts Asian Champions League glory in Saudi-hosted finals

Shafiqul: Dhaka's renewed push puts Rohingya crisis back in global spotlight

SpaceX technical launch in Bangladesh by May, VP tells Yunus

Australia mourns giant of cricket Keith Stackpole

4 indicted in Magura girl rape, murder case

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x