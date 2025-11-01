Avik Anwar wins two Round 1 races of Gulf Pro Car Series

Ace Bangladeshi racer Avik Anwar clinched victories in both races of Round 1 of the Gulf Pro Car Series in the Renault Clio Cup class, held Saturday at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The Gulf Pro Car Series kicked off its season-opening competition on the same day, with Avik dominating the field to outpace rivals from Sri Lanka, Russia, and India.

The races took place on the official Formula 1 Grand Prix configuration, the same 5.2km circuit used in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, Avik confirmed.

With these wins, Avik said he has now recorded his 15th and 16th victories at Yas Marina, bringing his overall tally to 88 trophies across international and regional motorsport competitions.

Expressing his emotions after the race, Avik said,

“I am deeply grateful for these victories. One of today’s trophies is dedicated to my fellow countrymen who are enduring hardship during this period of political uncertainty. The other I dedicate to the future leadership of Bangladesh, who will guide the country forward in the years to come.”

Avik continues to represent Bangladesh on the international motorsport stage, showcasing the nation’s growing presence and potential in global racing.