Real Madrid and Barcelona aim to shake off Clasico consequences

Real Madrid may have beaten Barcelona in last weekend's Clasico but the game exposed problems in both camps, from the difficulties in dealing with Vinicius to the concerning recent form of the Catalans.

Madrid's Brazil superstar Vinicius finally issued an apology on Wednesday, three days after his team defeated arch-rivals Barca 2-1, following his huff at being substituted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He remonstrated with coach Xabi Alonso and marched off down the tunnel after being hauled off in the 72nd minute and replaced with Rodrygo.

"Today I want to apologise to all Madrid fans for my reaction to being substituted in the Clasico. Just as I have already done in person during today's training, I also want to apologise again to my teammates, club and president," said the 25-year-old, who did not mention Alonso.

Real fans will be hoping Alonso and Vinicius can go some way towards repairing their relationship in time for Saturday's home meeting with struggling Valencia, who are in the relegation zone.

After that Madrid, who are five points clear of Barcelona at the summit of La Liga, head to Liverpool on Champions League duty.

Hansi Flick's Barca must bounce back at home to Elche on Sunday after suffering a second defeat in their last three domestic outings, a run that has followed a defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

However, the reigning champions are dealing with something of an injury crisis just now -- playmaker Pedri, who was sent off in the Clasico, has now been ruled out for several weeks with a thigh muscle tear.

He joins goalkeepers Joan García and Marc Ter Stegen, as well as Gavi and Raphinha in the treatment room, while Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo have at least returned to training.

Elsewhere in La Liga this weekend, third-placed Villarreal entertain Rayo Vallecano while fourth-placed Atletico Madrid -- unbeaten in La Liga since losing on the opening weekend -- take on Sevilla.

Real Sociedad, who are languishing just above the drop zone, host Athletic Bilbao in the Basque derby in San Sebastian.

Vinicius in the clear

Vinicius Junior will face no disciplinary action for his Clasico substitution outburst, Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso revealed on Friday.

The Brazilian remonstrated with Alonso and marched off down the tunnel after he was hauled off in the 72nd minute in last weekend's tense 2-1 win over Madrid's arch-rivals Barcelona.

The 25-year-old player issued an apology to Real fans, his teammates, the club and president Florentino Perez -- but pointedly not to Alonso -- in midweek.

But the Real manager assured Vinicius the affair was "over".

He told a press conference on the eve of Valencia's visit in La Liga: "On Wednesday, we had a meeting with all the staff, players, and Vinicius gave an impeccable speech.

"He spoke sincerely, from the heart. For me, this matter has been closed since Wednesday."

Alonso said there would be no "reprisals" against the Brazilian forward.

He added: "We are all in the same boat and rowing in the same direction.

"I think the whole team is focused on the field, which is the most important thing.

"We are competitors, all players want to be on the pitch, and that's a good thing. Now, we want to keep moving forward towards our goals, one match at a time."

The Vinicius flashpoint comes with negotiations ongoing over a new contract, although his current deal does not expire until 2027.

He has weighed in with five goals this season in La Liga, although he has been replaced as the main man in the Real squad by Kylian Mbappe with the Frenchman on 16 goals in 13 appearances in all competitions so far -- after scoring 44 in all competitions in his first season at the club.

Fixtures (times GMT)

Friday

Getafe v Girona (2000)

Saturday

Villarreal v Rayo Vallecano (1300), Atletico Madrid v Sevilla (1515), Real Sociedad v Athletic Bilbao (1730), Real Madrid v Valencia (2000)

Sunday

Levante v Celta Vigo (1300), Alaves v Espanyol (1515), Barcelona v Elche (1730), Real Betis v Mallorca (2000)