Thursday, October 30, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Messi leads MLS earners ahead of South Korea's Son

The $20.4 million guaranteed annually that Messi receives from Inter Miami remains far ahead of other players

Update : 30 Oct 2025, 02:12 PM

Inter Miami's eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi remains the highest-paid footballer in Major League Soccer with Los Angeles FC's recent arrival Son Heung-min second, according to an updated salary list published on Wednesday.

The $20.4 million guaranteed annually that Messi receives from Inter Miami remains far ahead of other players.

The figure does not include other types of income, such as his extensive portfolio of sponsorships, which the Argentinian star received as part of the contract he signed upon his arrival in Miami in mid-2023, which concludes in December.

The Argentina captain will begin a three-season extension with Inter next year, the financial details of which are not yet known.

Messi, 38, has just been crowned top scorer of the regular season -- with 29 goals in 28 matches -- and is favored to retain the Most Valuable Player award.

His salary tops the list published by the MLS Players Association.

South Korea's Son, the star signing of the US summer, ranks second with the $11.1 million annually established in his contract with LAFC.

The former Tottenham captain landed in California in August after the most expensive transfer in MLS history, estimated at $26 million.

His impact has been immediate, with Son producing nine goals in 10 matches as LAFC advanced to the MLS Cup playoffs.

The third spot on the list is occupied by Spaniard Sergio Busquets ($8.7 million), who will retire at the end of the season with Inter Miami.

Paraguayan Miguel Almiron ($7.8 million) is in fourth place, and Mexican Hirving "Chucky" Lozano ($7.6 million) is in fifth, both notable signings for this season by Atlanta United and San Diego FC.

Topics:

MessiLionel MessiMLSInter Miami
Read More

Messi aims for World Cup 2026 despite age, fitness considerations

Messi brace fuels Miami over Nashville in MLS Cup series opener

Messi signs new Inter Miami contract through 2028

Messi bags hat-trick as Inter roar into playoffs with 5-2 win over Nashville

Mac Allister and Martinez braces power Argentina over Puerto Rico

Messi brace lifts Inter, Mueller grabs game-winner for Whitecaps

Latest News

Louvre heist: Prime suspect arrested but no sign of loot

How Russia is trying to attract African students

Shafiqul: Foreign experts to help identify July martyrs buried at Rayerbazar graveyard

NCP rejects ‘Shapla koli’, demands only ‘Shapla’ symbol

3 more die of dengue fever; 928 hospitalized

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x