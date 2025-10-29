Thursday, October 30, 2025

Bangladesh to host Nepal after Afghanistan friendly cancelled

Following the friendly, Javier Cabrera’s side will face India on November 18 at the capital’s National Stadium

Bangladesh national football team. Photo: BFF
Update : 29 Oct 2025, 10:23 PM

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) confirmed on Wednesday that the planned FIFA friendly against Afghanistan at home in the November window has been cancelled.

Instead, the Men in Red and Green will host Nepal during the same window. This friendly ahead of the Asian Cup qualifying match against India, is scheduled for November 13.

Following the friendly, Javier Cabrera’s side will face India on November 18 at the capital’s National Stadium. This will be their fifth group fixture in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

In the first leg away from home last March, Bangladesh held India to a goalless draw. That match was their opening Asian Cup qualifying tie. Since then, Bangladesh has lost their three subsequent matches: one against Singapore and two against Hong Kong.

Bangladesh's last FIFA friendly fixture was also against Nepal, which resulted in a goalless encounter in Kathmandu last September.

The two sides were schedule for another friendly during the same window but it was cancelled.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s residential training camp is set to begin in Dhaka on Thursday.

Topics:

FootballBangladesh FootballBangladesh football teamNepal Football team
