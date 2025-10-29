Vinicius says sorry for Clasico substitution huff

Brazilian forward Vinicius has issued a public apology to Real Madrid after his angered reaction to being substituted during a tense 2-1 win over arch-rival Barcelona at the weekend.

Vinicius remonstrated with coach Xabi Alonso and marched off down the tunnel after he was hauled off in the 72nd minute and replaced with Rodrygo.

Vinicius did not mention the Real Madrid coach in his apology.

"Today I want to apologise to all Madrid fans for my reaction to being substituted in the Clasico. Just as I have already done it in person during today's training, I also want to apologise again to my teammates, club and president," said the 25-year-old.

"Sometimes passion gets the better of me by always wanting to win and help my team. My competitive nature is born from the love I feel for this club and for everything it represents. I promise to continue fighting every second for the good of Real Madrid, as I have done since day one," Vinícius said.

The player did return to the pitch-side to see out the match, and was one of the players embroiled in a stand off with Barcelona star Lamine Yamal.

Alonso said after the game that the matter of Vinicius's huff would be dealt with in the dressing room.