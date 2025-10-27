Bangladesh women lose to Thailand again

Bangladesh suffered a 5-1 defeat against hosts Thailand in the second match of their two-game international friendly series at the Rom Sai Football Ground in Bangkok on Monday.

The home side scored three goals in the first half before adding two more shortly after the break. Shamsunnahar Jr’s fine header around the half-hour mark served as a consolation for the visitors.

Peter Butler’s charges had earlier lost the first match 3-0 on Friday. The English coach made only one change to the starting lineup from that tie, with Nabiran Khatun replacing Munki Akter in the defensive midfield role.

Saowalak Pengngam opened the scoring in the 12th minute, breaking the offside trap near the halfway line before slotting the ball between goalkeeper Rupna Chakma’s legs.

In the 21st minute, Sheuli Azim tried her luck from the edge of the box, but her effort went straight to the Thai goalkeeper.

Jiraporn Mongkoldee doubled the lead in the 23rd minute, sending the ball over the advancing keeper after collecting a long pass.

Shamsunnahar Jr pulled one back in the 29th minute with a brilliant header following a corner from Maria Manda.

Madison Kasteen restored Thailand’s two-goal advantage in the 34th minute with a composed finish from outside the box against the onrushing keeper.

Madison struck again in the 54th minute with a stunning looping effort from distance, before Jiraporn converted a penalty just before the hour mark to complete the rout.

Thailand, stronger than Bangladesh on paper, proved their superiority on the pitch as well.

The girls in red and green, however, remain a young and relatively inexperienced side as they continue their preparation for their maiden AFC Women’s Asian Cup appearance next year.