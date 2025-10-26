One year of Tabith Awal’s committee: Progress and pitfalls

After August 5, 2024, the country’s image began to change. Under the new government, one of the most significant elections in the sports arena took place — that of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF). In that election, held on October 26, Tabith Awal was elected president with ease. Following the long tenure of Kazi Salahuddin, many were eager to see how Tabith would perform in his first year. During this time, the BFF president has focused on restoring financial discipline and ushering in a new wave of optimism. Around Hamza Chowdhury, Ritu Porna Chakma, and others, both officials and supporters have started dreaming anew.

Discipline in the financial sector

Throughout Kazi Salahuddin’s era, while international matches and foreign coaches received attention, domestic football never truly flourished. Something always seemed to be missing. The situation worsened when FIFA suspended Bangladesh due to financial irregularities. After the political transition, Salahuddin was unable to hold another election.

For the first time as president, Tabith — who had served two previous terms as vice-president — made restoring financial discipline his top priority.

On March 7, FIFA lifted the financial ban imposed on the Bangladesh Football Federation, which had restricted the purchase and sale of players since 2018.

Now, there is far less talk of financial mismanagement within the BFF. Income and expenditure are being handled through more transparent and structured means.

A turning tide for Hamza and Shamit

The renewed focus on the national team has reignited public interest in football. The debut of English League player Hamza Chowdhury in the red-and-green jersey brought a surge of excitement — it suddenly felt like football had reclaimed its place as the nation’s top sport.

Hamza was joined by expatriates Shamit Shome from Canada, Fahamidul Islam from Italy, and Zayan Ahmed from the United States, heightening the buzz even more.

Their impact was evident during the Asian Cup Qualifiers against India, Singapore, and Hong Kong. For the first time in years, the national stadium in Dhaka was packed with passionate fans. The old football fever was back. Tickets sold out quickly, and fans even protested outside the team hotel demanding the inclusion of one player, Fahamidul.

However, controversy surrounds Spanish coach Javier Cabrera. Despite high hopes, Bangladesh’s campaign in the qualifiers ended in disappointment with a loss to Hong Kong. Many have questioned Cabrera’s team management — and why he still remains in charge remains unclear.

Ritu Porna and co. qualify for the Asian Cup

The enthusiasm for women’s football has grown even more than for the men’s team. The women’s team won the SAFF Championship for the second time in a row and reached the final round of the Asian Cup for the first time in Myanmar. The U-20 women’s team also claimed the SAFF U-20 title in Dhaka. It feels like women’s football in Bangladesh is soaring!

These successes have drawn sponsors back to the sport. However, the promised Tk 1.5 crore bonus for winning the SAFF Championship has yet to be paid. Instead, the victorious team was greeted with flowers at midnight at Hatirjheel. Officials have assured that the bonus will be distributed soon.

A major crisis erupted when head coach Peter Butler faced a players’ revolt, but the issue was eventually resolved. The women’s team went on to achieve success in Myanmar even without senior players like Sabina and others.

Currently, the women’s team is playing friendly matches in Thailand as part of their preparation for the Asian Cup in Australia. Like the men’s side, the women’s international engagements have increased — a priority area for the BFF.

Despite international success, there is still no visible progress in the domestic women’s league, though officials insist it will resume this year.

Domestic football remains stagnant

Despite the growing buzz around national football, domestic competitions remain largely unchanged. The professional league concluded without much excitement and failed to attract attention. Clubs are struggling financially, player salaries have decreased, and few teams are investing in strong line-ups.

The football pyramid — from the Pioneer League to the First Division and other tiers — has yet to be fully reactivated. Plans exist, but implementation is pending.

Field conditions remain a major challenge. The BFF is working with the National Sports Council to address this issue. Although several stadiums, including those in Chittagong and Gazipur, have been allocated to the BFF, they are not yet being used effectively.

Little response in district leagues

The National Championship has generated some enthusiasm in district football, with home-and-away matches making local competitions more vibrant. However, the district leagues themselves have yet to gain momentum across all regions. On a positive note, the Under-15 League is being held regularly.

Bronze medal from the AFC

The BFF recently received a bronze medal from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for its grassroots football development efforts. The recognition was celebrated at Shamsul Huda Stadium in Jessore, where hundreds of young footballers participated. The AFC also praised the BFF for its support of local academies.

However, there is still no progress from FIFA regarding the long-discussed plan to build a dedicated academy. A Center of Excellence is planned for Cox’s Bazar at a cost of Tk 30 crore with FIFA funding, expected to move forward by December.

Nonetheless, BFF President has promised to establish an academy of European standards by 2027.

What Tabith Awal says

When asked about BFF’s biggest achievement in its first year, President Tabith told the reporter: “Our biggest achievement is that we have been able to spread football across the country. Now, football is being played in all 64 districts.”

He also acknowledged areas where progress is still lacking: “I would call it a shortcoming that we still don’t see enough supporters in domestic football — especially in the Bangladesh Football League. Even on digital media, fan engagement remains limited.”