Saturday, October 25, 2025

Late leveller saves Milan blushes in draw with lowly Pisa

Milan lead Serie A on 17 points but Inter, Napoli and Roma are all on 15pts ahead of their games this weekend

Update : 25 Oct 2025, 07:05 AM

Zachary Athekame's long-range shot in time added on earned the Serie A leaders a last-gasp 2-2 draw, as promoted side Pisa almost escaped with all three points on Friday.

Pisa narrowly missed a famous win after starting the game rock-bottom of the league and falling behind to a seventh minute goal from Rafael Leao.

But Pisa levelled with a penalty converted by the 37-year-old Juan Cuadrado before half-time and held on until they stunned the San Siro as Mbala Nzola lost his marker and sent the visitors 2-1 up on 86 minutes.

But a first win of the season alluded Pisa as Athekame's desperate late strike pulled Milan back level at 2-2.

Pisa did however climb from rock-bottom to 18th.

Champions Napoli host Inter Milan on Saturday while Roma travel to Sassuolo Sunday.

