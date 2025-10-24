Friday, October 24, 2025

Bangladesh go down 3-0 to Thailand in 1st friendly

Bangladesh trailed the first half by 1-0 goal and conceded two more goals in the second half

Photo: BFF
Update : 24 Oct 2025, 07:18 PM

Bangladesh national women’s football suffered a 3-0 goal defeat to host Thailand in the first match of two-match FIFA International friendly series held at Bangkok Thonburi University Football Training Centre in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday.

Bangladesh trailed the first half by 1-0 goal and conceded two more goals in the second half.

Thailand took early lead as Orapin Waenngoen scored the first goal in the 1st minute.

After the breather, Saowalak Pengngam scored the second goal for Thailand in the 51st minute and Pattaranan Aupachai completed the tally scoring the third goal for Thailand in the 86th minute of the match. 

The Women's Asia Cup will start in Australia on March 1 next year. The Bangladesh Football Federation has sent the women's team on a tour of Thailand to prepare for the tournament. Bangladesh will play the second and ultimate friendly match against Thailand on October 27.

FootballBangladesh Women Football team
