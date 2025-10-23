Thursday, October 23, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Rituporna and co face hosts Thailand in Friday friendly

The match will kick off at 4pm (BST) at the Bangkok Thonburi University Football Training Centre

Update : 23 Oct 2025, 07:25 PM

The Bangladesh women’s football team is set to return to competitive action after nearly three months, taking on hosts Thailand in an international friendly in Bangkok on Friday.

The match will kick off at 4pm (BST) at the Bangkok Thonburi University Football Training Centre.

It will be Bangladesh’s first competitive outing since their historic maiden qualification for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, scheduled to be held in Australia next year.

In June-July, the women in red and green defeated Bahrain, Myanmar, and Turkmenistan in dominant fashion to top their qualifying group and secure their place in the finals.

The team has since been in intensive preparation, holding a residential training camp outside the capital ahead of their debut continental appearance, where they will face tougher opponents.

The 22-member squad remains largely unchanged from the qualifiers, with only two minor adjustments.

Key players from the qualification campaign are expected to lead the side against Thailand.

Topics:

ThailandBangladesh Women Football team
Read More

Women’s football squad announced for Thailand friendlies

U-17 girls out of AFC Asian Cup qualifiers after Chinese Taipei defeat

Bangladesh U-17 girls battle Chinese Taipei tonight for Asian Cup spot

Jordan hold Bangladesh girls in U17 Asian Cup qualifiers with late strike

Bangladesh begin U17 Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers against Jordan tonight

‘Women's Asian Cup can help drive change’

Latest News

Barrister Sarwar withdraws as defence counsel for 15 army officers in ICT cases

SC sets Oct 28 for day 4 of caretaker govt appeal hearings

Bangladesh openers, spinners crush West Indies to take ODI series

Sheikh Hasina did not flee, was forced to leave, says state-appointed lawyer

Bangladesh to open new consulate in Michigan, US

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x