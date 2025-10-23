Rituporna and co face hosts Thailand in Friday friendly

The Bangladesh women’s football team is set to return to competitive action after nearly three months, taking on hosts Thailand in an international friendly in Bangkok on Friday.

The match will kick off at 4pm (BST) at the Bangkok Thonburi University Football Training Centre.

It will be Bangladesh’s first competitive outing since their historic maiden qualification for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, scheduled to be held in Australia next year.

In June-July, the women in red and green defeated Bahrain, Myanmar, and Turkmenistan in dominant fashion to top their qualifying group and secure their place in the finals.

The team has since been in intensive preparation, holding a residential training camp outside the capital ahead of their debut continental appearance, where they will face tougher opponents.

The 22-member squad remains largely unchanged from the qualifiers, with only two minor adjustments.

Key players from the qualification campaign are expected to lead the side against Thailand.