Paz fires high-flying Como to historic win over Juve

Rising star Nico Paz shone again for Como with a goal and assist in Sunday's landmark 2-0 win over Juventus, which lifted the traditionally tiny club up to sixth place in Serie A.

Argentina international Paz set up Marc-Oliver Kempf to sweep home in the fourth minute at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, before making sure of Como's first win against Juve since 1952 with a wonderful individual goal with 12 minutes remaining.

Paz scampered down the right flank before cutting inside Andrea Cambiaso and curling a superb finish past Michele Di Gregorio, a goal which pushed Como above Juve on goal difference.

Owned by tobacco giant Djarum and coached by former Spain and Barcelona star Cesc Fabregas, ambitious Como are on 12 points from seven matches, only three behind the division's leading trio of Inter Milan, Napoli and Roma.

That gap to the summit will be increased to four points if fourth-placed AC Milan beat Fiorentina in Sunday's late match and move into top spot, but regardless Como are flying and it's largely down to Paz.

Paz, 21, was signed from Real Madrid in August last year and after an impressive debut season in Italy he has been a key part of Como's strong start to this campaign with four goals and as many assists.

"He's a great player, I'm not worried about his future because I can tell when a player is hungry, whether they have the right mentality to become a top player or whether they're a flash in the pan," said Fabregas to DAZN.

"He can go wherever he wants to go, he just needs to stay humble and keep his work ethic, because the talent and physical presence are there."

Fabregas, who was suspended on Sunday, watched his team claim a huge win in front of his old Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

"We spoke an hour before the game, all I can do is thank him because he was the coach that gave me my start in my career at 16 years old," added Fabregas.

"He believed in me in the same way that I believe in Nico Paz."

- Juve struggle -

Paz's fine display on Sunday left Juve without a win since a dramatic victory over arch-rivals Inter just over a month ago.

Igor Tudor's Juve came into Sunday's lunchtime fixture unbeaten this season but on a run of five straight draws in all competitions.

Defeat ends a tough week for Juve who lost starting centre-back Gleison Bremer until the end of the year with a knee ligament tear and are under investigation by European governing body UEFA for financial fair play breaches.

And next week offers the huge task of Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Juve on two points following their first two matches in this season's Champions League.

"I'm always worried, that's the life of a coach," said Tudor when asked whether he was concerned for his job.

"You always think about the things you can do better and we'll talk about that in the dressing room."

Riccardo Orsolini helped move Bologna a point above Como and into fifth spot with his fifth goal of the season in a comfortable 2-0 win at Cagliari.

Italy winger Orsolini tops the Serie A scoring charts, one goal ahead of Paz and Milan's injured American attacker Christian Pulisic, after rattling home a long-range strike in the 80th minute in Sardinia.

Patrick Vieira's Genoa remain in the relegation zone after Maxwell Cornet had a penalty saved in the dying moments of their goalless draw with 10-man Parma.

Genoa, level on three points with bottom club Pisa, were booed off the pitch at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris after failing to score for the fourth time this season, this time against a team that had to play more than half the match a man down following Abdoulaye Ndiaye's second off.