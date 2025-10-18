PSG fightback denies Strasbourg in six-goal Ligue 1 thriller

Paris Saint-Germain produced a second-half fightback to draw 3-3 with an impressive Strasbourg on Friday as Luis Enrique's injury-hit side held on to top spot in Ligue 1.

Bradley Barcola gave reigning French and European champions PSG an early advantage at the Parc des Princes, but Strasbourg came roaring back to lead 3-1 thanks to a Joaquin Panichelli double and a Diego Moreira goal.

However, Goncalo Ramos converted a penalty and then Senny Mayulu equalised for PSG, who avoided what would have been a second defeat already in eight domestic outings this season.

"Strasbourg are without any doubt one of the best teams in Ligue 1, so we knew how difficult it was going to be," said Luis Enrique, who nevertheless insisted that he had no choice but to rest several key players who had just returned from international duty.

Achraf Hakimi and Vitinha were unused substitutes, while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was among those only brought on in the second half.

PSG stayed top of the table, a point clear of Strasbourg after denying the Alsace team what would have been a first ever win for them in 35 top flight attempts away to the Parisians.

The result nevertheless means Marseille and Lyon can now each climb above PSG and Strasbourg with wins on Saturday -- OM are at home to Le Havre while Lyon travel to Nice.

"Our objective is to be in a position to win every competition but that will be very difficult," the Spanish coach added.

"We still need to get three or four important players back but I think it was a good performance from those who played."

PSG were still without Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury picked up playing for France last month.

Captain Marquinhos was also sidelined along with midfield duo Fabian Ruiz and Joao Neves, although a largely second-string Paris side did welcome back Desire Doue after a month and a half out.

- Panichelli double -

Doue set up Barcola's opener and also won the penalty which allowed Ramos to score the hosts' second goal on the night.

PSG went in front in the sixth minute when Barcola exchanged passes with Doue as he burst into the area and fired in his fourth goal of the season.

Strasbourg, who beat the Parisians 2-1 at home last May, were back level on 26 minutes when Guela Doue -- Desire's elder brother -- crossed from the right and Argentine striker Panichelli scored with a towering header.

The visitors then went ahead just prior to the interval as Valentin Barco lifted a pass over the top of the home defence for Belgian Under-21 international Moreira to finish past goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier.

Moreira then turned provider for Panichelli to make it 3-1 shortly after the restart, with the summer signing scoring his seventh goal already in just eight Ligue 1 appearances.

Yet PSG, who were beaten in Marseille last month, won a spot-kick when Doue was brought down by goalkeeper Mike Penders and Ramos made no mistake with the penalty.

Lee Kang-in cracked a shot off the post before setting up Mayulu's leveller 11 minutes from time, as the 19-year-old saw his initial shot saved by Penders but headed in the follow-up.

The Champions League title-holders now turn their attentions back to their European campaign and a trip to Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday -- they have already beaten Atalanta and Barcelona in the competition this season.

Liam Rosenior's Strasbourg meanwhile face Jagiellonia Bialystok of Poland in the UEFA Conference League next week.

"I just wanted us to walk off tonight and be proud of who we are and we certainly did that," said Englishman Rosenior.

"We were playing against the best team in the world, full stop. I think they are a credit to this league and I think the game was a credit to this league."

Other Ligue 1 action this weekend includes Monaco travelling to Angers on Saturday, when new Belgian coach Sebastien Pocognoli will take charge of the principality side for the first time.