Friday, October 17, 2025

Bangladesh U-17 girls battle Chinese Taipei tonight for Asian Cup spot

The match, set to kick off at 10:00 PM Bangladesh time at Aqaba Stadium in Jordan, is a must-win for Bangladesh

Photo: BFF
Update : 17 Oct 2025, 04:35 PM

The Bangladesh U-17 Women's Football Team will play their most important match of the tournament today, taking on group leaders Chinese Taipei in the final qualifier for the 2026 AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup.

The match, set to kick off at 10:00 PM Bangladesh time at Aqaba Stadium in Jordan, is a must-win for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh currently sits on one point following a frustrating 1-1 draw with host nation Jordan, a result marred by conceding a goal late in the game after taking an early lead.

Chinese Taipei holds the top spot with three points after a commanding 6-1 victory over Jordan.

Only the top finisher of the group will qualify for the final round, meaning the girls in red and green need an outright victory over their upper-ranked opponents to advance.

Topics:

FootballBangladesh Women Football teamAFC Women’s Asian Cup
