Old rivals Bayern and Dortmund in top form for tomorrow's 'Klassiker' clash

League leaders Bayern Munich host second-placed Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, with both sides unbeaten after opening the season in top form.

Bayern have won 10 from 10 in all competitions, scoring 36 goals and conceding seven.

Star striker Harry Kane is on arguably his career-best form.

The 32-year-old, who scored a brace in Tuesday's 5-0 thumping of Latvia on England duty, has 18 goals and three assists in those 10 matches for Bayern.

While Bayern have barnstormed their way to the top of the Bundesliga and Champions League tables, Dortmund are quietly putting together a strong opening of their own.

Dortmund are unbeaten in nine games in all competitions and sit four points behind Bayern in second.

A double winner at Bayern before getting the sack half a year later, Niko Kovac, now Dortmund manager, said his side must be brave in Munich.

"It'll be difficult if we play too cautiously," Kovac said Thursday. "Just defending won't work. We respect each other but we need to take the initiative.

"If we play like we did last year in Munich, we'll have a good chance, but we need to be brave.

"We do see what kind of form Bayern are on. It's unusual for a team to perform so well."

In the match nicknamed 'Der Klassiker' in a bid to echo La Liga's El Clasico, the fixture has tended to mark the end of Dortmund's title ambitions.

Dortmund have lost eight of their past 10 matches against Bayern in Munich.

But Dortmund are on their best run versus the Bavarians since Jurgen Klopp's tenure.

Dortmund have won one and drawn two of their past three games against Bayern, including a 2-0 win at the Allianz Arena in 2024.

Now running the show at Red Bull, parent company of rivals RB Leipzig, Klopp himself will not be tuning in.

Speaking from the Spanish island of Mallorca, where he spends much of his time, former Liverpool manager Klopp told Germany's RTL on Thursday he would "probably not have time" to watch.

"If I didn't have to work, I'd definitely watch the game."